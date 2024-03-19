SQL Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

POSITION: Data Analyst

My client in Pretoria must be one of the most exciting companies to work for in the city! They offer a young, dynamic and Google-like environment for talented people that want to get involved in a fast-growing company.

They are building a Data/Financial/Risk management team and need someone with good SQL skills to join a team of 5 members.

Key requirements:

Must have 1 -2 years’ good SQL skills

Must be able to build SQL tables

Able to write SQL queries

Dashboards and visual presentation

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Analyst

SQL Queries

SQL Tables

Intel

Data Engineering

Visual Presentation

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

