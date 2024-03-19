Technical Security Architect (Advanced) 2632 TT

Planning, managing and co-ordinating of tasks with relevant teams are done with the best quality, on time and accuracy.

Ensure systems are security compliant.

Manage annual penetration testing exercise.

Remediate Pentest findings to systems as required.

Ability to perform security remediation.

Apply and perform impact analysis on SAP Security Notes released.

Provide guidance to projects regarding SAP Security profile parameters and analysis.

Experience of working within a multi-project environment.

Evaluate and remediate Pentest findings together with Platform Managers.

Ensure your systems are on the client’s standard software levels.

Work as a team member. Share knowledge and experiences to improve team.

Implementing security features and enhancements for SAP S/4HANA systems.

Support the functional team with Security issues/problems and provide a solutions-based approach.

Demonstrate knowledge in SAP Application Security.

Support audit and compliance activities.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Basis experience 3-4 years +.

SAP K3/K4 Certification (advantageous).

Formal training in SIEM Solution/s – ETD (Enterprise Threat Monitor).

SAP S/4 HANA certification will be advantageous.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Proven experience within SAP systems security hardening.

Strong understanding of SAP security concepts and experience with SAP security tools and technologies.

Monitor for and Investigate Security Breaches and test for Vulnerabilities.

Maintain security posture for enterprise applications such as SAP S/4HANA.

Knowledge and understanding of IT industry environment and business needs.

Excellent understanding of the business process.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience in S/4 HANA.

Jira.

Apache, Kafka configuration SAP.

Confluence.

Remedy / Service now.

Agile working Module.

Excellent project and/or program management skills.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Interpersonal skills with the ability to develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

The ability to work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the delivery of business transformation.

Good creativity and the ability to work with abstract concepts.

Extensive knowledge of systems, software, and programming languages.

Ability to focus on detail with an understanding of how it impacts the business strategically.

Excellent client service orientation.

Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels.

Ability to work in high-pressure situations.

Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business.

Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously.

Strong documentation and writing skills.

Desired Skills:

SAP systems security hardening

SAP security

Investigate Security Breaches

