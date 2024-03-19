Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

JOB DESCRIPTION
Key Responsibilities:
- Writing SQL code for testing and QA purposes
- Analysis of requirements and technical documents to extract test cases
- Test estimation for project planning within a Scrum delivery framework
- Creating, executing, and monitoring test plans
- Test system solutions as part of the defined QA process and methodology for the Testing teams working across the Customer & Insights portfolio.
- Test in phases: Functional (system) testing, System Integration Testing and Regression Testing
- API technical testing using payloads to execute in SoapUI or POSTMAN
- Root cause analysis and problem-solving
- Exposure to automated scripting and frameworks
- System integration testing with peer systems and teams
- Gathering and certifying data for regression testing activities, including coordination of regression testing, and interpreting the results for software releases.
- Creation and review of testing documentation such as specifications, testing plans, validation reports, and of other software QC related documents as necessary.
- Building the test packs for all phases of the project thus allowing reuse for further releases
- Reviewing business and system requirements to ensure testability and to identify issues early
- Preparing test plans and test schedules
- Designing test cases and test scenarios to effectively test systems and applications
- Applying test methods, techniques, and standards, including interalia functional testing; usability testing; load testing; regression testing; and performance testing
- Executing test cases to evaluate system quality and mitigate risk
- Performing a variety of different functional and non-functional testing types
- Identifying and investigating issues
- Participate and run defect management process
Qualifications and Experience:
- Diploma, Bachelor’s degree or Postgraduate degree with Computer Science, Information Systems or National Diploma in Information Technology
- Minimum 4 years test experience in a Test Analyst role working in an Agile delivery team following Scrum
- Minimum 2 years experience testing systems in a multi-tier architecture
- ISTQB Foundation certification
- Exposure to system integration solutions
- An understanding of the role that testing plays in Waterfall and Agile development projects
- Exposure to a range of technical tools to aid testing effort e.g. SOAPUI, Postman
- Experience in using test management tools e.g. JIRA, Microsoft Test Manager (TFS) or Microsoft Azure
- Solid experience using database management system example SQL Server or Oracle with the ability to read and write SQL queries and understand database structures and tables
Skills:
- IT Architecture
- Database Administration
- IT Support Troubleshooting
- Quality Management and Assurance
- System Design
- Systems Integration
- Service Management Processes
- Cyber Security Compliance
- Cyber Digital Forensics Analysis
- Cyber Security Customer Support
- Cyber Security Strategy Management
- Cyber Security Monitoring and Reporting
Behaviours:
- Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals
- Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success
- Consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions
- Leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth
- Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives
- Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people
- Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes
- Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment
- Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems
- Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets
- Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable result
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.
ABOUT US
Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.
We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.
Are you with us?
ABOUT THE TEAM
The human resources team strive to create the best experience for all employees throughout the organisation, focusing on people and culture. This team is responsible for talent acquisition, on-boarding, performance management, development, career progression, employee relations and remuneration.