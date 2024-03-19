Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Writing SQL code for testing and QA purposes

Analysis of requirements and technical documents to extract test cases

Test estimation for project planning within a Scrum delivery framework

Creating, executing, and monitoring test plans

Test system solutions as part of the defined QA process and methodology for the Testing teams working across the Customer & Insights portfolio.

Test in phases: Functional (system) testing, System Integration Testing and Regression Testing

API technical testing using payloads to execute in SoapUI or POSTMAN

Root cause analysis and problem-solving

Exposure to automated scripting and frameworks

System integration testing with peer systems and teams

Gathering and certifying data for regression testing activities, including coordination of regression testing, and interpreting the results for software releases.

Creation and review of testing documentation such as specifications, testing plans, validation reports, and of other software QC related documents as necessary.

Building the test packs for all phases of the project thus allowing reuse for further releases

Reviewing business and system requirements to ensure testability and to identify issues early

Preparing test plans and test schedules

Designing test cases and test scenarios to effectively test systems and applications

Applying test methods, techniques, and standards, including interalia functional testing; usability testing; load testing; regression testing; and performance testing

Executing test cases to evaluate system quality and mitigate risk

Performing a variety of different functional and non-functional testing types

Identifying and investigating issues

Participate and run defect management process

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma, Bachelor’s degree or Postgraduate degree with Computer Science, Information Systems or National Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum 4 years test experience in a Test Analyst role working in an Agile delivery team following Scrum

Minimum 2 years experience testing systems in a multi-tier architecture

ISTQB Foundation certification

Exposure to system integration solutions

An understanding of the role that testing plays in Waterfall and Agile development projects

Exposure to a range of technical tools to aid testing effort e.g. SOAPUI, Postman

Experience in using test management tools e.g. JIRA, Microsoft Test Manager (TFS) or Microsoft Azure

Solid experience using database management system example SQL Server or Oracle with the ability to read and write SQL queries and understand database structures and tables

Skills:

IT Architecture

Database Administration

IT Support Troubleshooting

Quality Management and Assurance

System Design

Systems Integration

Service Management Processes

Cyber Security Compliance

Cyber Digital Forensics Analysis

Cyber Security Customer Support

Cyber Security Strategy Management

Cyber Security Monitoring and Reporting

Behaviours:

Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success

Consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people

Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment

Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

