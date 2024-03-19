Test Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities

Ensure thorough testing of all changes to Credit and VAS business applications and systems before implementation, including facilitation and execution of user acceptance testing.

Adhere efficiently to all testing processes and methodologies defined, contributing to the design of test cases and scenarios.

Conduct testing, log defects, track defects until closure, and obtain sign-off for Credit and VAS business systems under test by the TFG FS Capabilities Test team.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of 5 years testing experience required.

Experience of Credit and VAS business processes within a Financial Services company

Credit and VAS Product understanding and knowledge

Additional Credit systems (Vision, New business acquisitions systems, Collections and Fraud systems) experience will be advantageous.

Skills

Practical exposure to:

The Systems Development Life Cycle (including systems development methodologies and work practices)

Business testing methodologies and work practicesAbility to plan and manage own priorities and work plans

Excellent communication skills (writing skills, verbal communication and facilitation)

Good experience in use of Test Management Tools

Personal attributes:

Deadline driven

Team player

Motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to problem solve

Ability to influence

Flexible to adapt to changes

Behaviours

Builds Networks – establishes and nurtures internal and external relationships in order to create robust, and mutually beneficial, partnerships

Collaborates – effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Customer Focus – understands, anticipates, and meets the needs and expectations of customers

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Persuades – effectively influences others by gaining support and commitment in the delivery of organisational goals and objectives

Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

