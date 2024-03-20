Business Analyst (Finance) – Western Cape Cape Town

Calling all problem-solving superheroes. We’re seeking a Finance Business Analyst to join our team. If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together.

What you’ll do:

Consult with various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate, and communicate business requirements.

Job functions:

Investment Analyst will: Perform pre- trade analysis for all SA and UK funds/portfolios. Continually review and improve processes to reduce risk and improve efficiency. Be responsible for daily monitoring of global post trade compliance breaches for SA and UK funds/portfolios and reporting these to the relevant departments. This function will be a large part of the role. Assist the team with other BAU work. Assist with ad hoc tasks and projects. Interpret client guidelines, regulatory rules, and internal restrictions and coding these into think folio.

Support: Overall management and resolutions.



Your Expertise:

Relevant Tertiary Education.

Experienced with Scrum and Agile environments.

At least 5 years experience in Business Analysis.

4 years of relevant experience within an Asset Management company.

CFA or IMC is desirable.

Personal Attributes:

Good knowledge of Regulatory restrictions.

Excellent understanding of investment products.

Detailed working knowledge of Thinkfolio or Charles River.

A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbal and written.

Strong problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town/ Johannesburg (Remote)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

