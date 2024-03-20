Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client, a reputable financial services firm listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), holds a strong belief in the transformative power of incremental progress. They are committed to empowering individuals and businesses alike, offering tailored solutions and expert guidance to help pave the way to success. With a focus on innovation and excellence, they provide secure financial futures through personalised advice and cutting-edge products. Their mission is to support diverse goals and aspirations, enriching lives across every journey.

What you will be doing:

Cultivate strong relationships across business units, from executives to end-users, fostering collaboration and trust.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand their needs and goals, ensuring clear communication and shared objectives.

Lead engaging requirements gathering sessions, transforming insights into actionable plans with clarity and precision.

Drive exciting data and analytics projects, leveraging industry expertise to deliver impactful solutions.

Champion compliance with regulations and standards, ensuring integrity and security in all endeavours.

Embrace ownership of project outcomes, delivering with passion and commitment to excellence.

Mentor and inspire junior team members, fostering growth and camaraderie in a collaborative environment.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or related field.

5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst, with a focus on data and analytics projects.

Proven track record of successfully gathering, analysing, and documenting business requirements and specifications.

Strong understanding of data management concepts, including data modelling, data governance, and data quality.

Experience working with data visualisation tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) and analytics platforms (e.g., Python, R).

Excellent communication, presentation, and stakeholder management skills.

Experience in the Insurance or Health industry, with exposure to clinical data and healthcare analytics, is highly desirable.

Job ID:

J104467

Desired Skills:

Business / Data Analysis

Resource Gathering

Data Management Concepts

