C#. Net Developer

Mar 20, 2024

Our client in the Engineering Industry, based in the Western Cape, has commissioned Headhunters to assist them in recruiting an experienced C# .Net Developer to their team based in their Paarl offices.

Requirements:

  • Must have 4 + years of experience in building commercial business applications using Microsoft technologies (.Net, C# and MS-SQL)
  • Have strong knowledge of C# and experience in writing, profiling and optimization of complex queries.
  • Must have experience in teamwork with version control systems (preferably Git).
  • Passionate about writing things that are “elegant and efficient” – things that are robust, scalable, and that perform well.
  • Your personal software practices ensure you deliver high quality even under pressure.
  • You have had exposure to complex business solutions (ideally ERP, Financial, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, CRM, or other business management software).
  • You have a willingness to work directly with users to investigate, gather product feedback, and solve problems.
  • You enjoy collaborating with, learning from, and teaching others (including across disciplines) so we all become better.

Requirements, but not limited to:

  • Participate in the design and development of business applications and customizations.
  • Develop of the data access layers, business objects, and presentation layers.
  • Research and prototyping ERP modules using new technologies.
  • Support for existing code, code optimization and refactoring.
  • Analyze the code, search for and correct errors in the existing functionality.
  • Working with development partners on architecture and code reviews.
  • Provide guidance and support to users and/ or fellow developers.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Software Developer
  • SQL
  • ERP
  • Git
  • CRM

