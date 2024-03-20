C#. Net Developer – Western Cape Paarl

Our client in the Engineering Industry, based in the Western Cape, has commissioned Headhunters to assist them in recruiting an experienced C# .Net Developer to their team based in their Paarl offices.
An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- Must have 4 + years of experience in building commercial business applications using Microsoft technologies (.Net, C# and MS-SQL)
- Have strong knowledge of C# and experience in writing, profiling and optimization of complex queries.
- Must have experience in teamwork with version control systems (preferably Git).
- Passionate about writing things that are “elegant and efficient” – things that are robust, scalable, and that perform well.
- Your personal software practices ensure you deliver high quality even under pressure.
- You have had exposure to complex business solutions (ideally ERP, Financial, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, CRM, or other business management software).
- You have a willingness to work directly with users to investigate, gather product feedback, and solve problems.
- You enjoy collaborating with, learning from, and teaching others (including across disciplines) so we all become better.
Requirements, but not limited to:
- Participate in the design and development of business applications and customizations.
- Develop of the data access layers, business objects, and presentation layers.
- Research and prototyping ERP modules using new technologies.
- Support for existing code, code optimization and refactoring.
- Analyze the code, search for and correct errors in the existing functionality.
- Working with development partners on architecture and code reviews.
- Provide guidance and support to users and/ or fellow developers.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Software Developer
- SQL
- ERP
- Git
- CRM