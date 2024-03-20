Controls Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

An independent engineering firm seeks a Controls Software Engineer to join their team developing control/automation code for heavy construction equipment. Responsibilities include creating software requirements, coding, reviews, and testing. The engineer will collaborate with cross-functional teams and may work on multiple projects with definite deadlines. Experience with PLCs, embedded controllers, and HMI displays required. Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Computer Engineering or related field and minimum five years of experience in industrial or mobile equipment control software development are required. Travel may be necessary for testing and business development.

DUTIES:

Use structured systems engineering approach for the development of the software used to control heavy construction equipment.

Uses knowledge of process automation techniques to advance the simplicity of operation and troubleshooting of equipment to maximize productivity by enhancing operator functionality and the minimization of equipment downtime.

Uses structured software design techniques to distil product requirements into a product software specification, product software design, and product software test plan and creates the corresponding documents.

Completes the controller/PLC programming and the HMI screen programming for product projects based on the software design.

Performs unit testing and integration testing of all controller/PLC/HMI systems to insure performance and realization of all product requirements.

Develops the software test plans for new designs and changes to existing designs, and coordinates the testing and validation using these plans,

Contributes to the development of product documentation, including production work instructions, training manuals, troubleshooting guides, and product test plans.

Identifies improvement opportunities and enhancements for product enhancements and/or cost reductions.

Contributes to project teams to ensure the successful completion of project objectives, including schedule, budget, and feature set.

Contributes to the development of new processes and procedures to enhance the software and hardware design capabilities and work products of the engineering team.

Leads cross-functional software and HMI design reviews.

Leads software design reviews for developed control software.

Assists customers, via telephone or on site, to resolve function and/or application issues.

Works with the Service Department to resolve field and warranty issues.

Works with the Technical Publications Department to develop and update operation/parts/service manuals.

Adheres to all company design and coding standards.

Performs engineering calculations as required during design cycle.

Follows proper safety procedures.

Performs other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Education And/or Experience Required:

Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Electrical / Computer Engineering or related field.

Minimum of five (5) years of experience in the design and development of industrial or mobile equipment control software.

Skills and Abilities Required:

Knowledgeable of development software and tools for embedded systems.

Proficient in C / C+ / Structure Text programming, preferably in automotive or mobile equipment applications.

Knowledgeable of network protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, Wireless 802.11, etc.

Proficient at interfacing software with the control and data acquisition from sensor, including pressure, proximity, angular, temperature, etc.

Proficient with developing code for the control of valves, motors, and other industrial devices.

Proficiency with personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite software applications.

Ability to write reports, business correspondence and procedure manuals.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the public.

Ability to write routine reports, correspondence, and effectively present information to customers and/or employees of organization and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the public.

Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

Other Requirements:

Flexibility to work additional hours as required.

Occasional travel (including international).

Preferences:

Experience with CodeSys, C/C++, and Ladder Logic programming.

Experience developing software/firmware controls for and interfaces to Telematics, hydraulic circuits, 12V/24V DC electric circuits, A/C motors, and/or control systems for off-road construction equipment.

Experience in the design and creation of software for the control & automation of off-road construction equipment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Language Skills

Reasoning Ability Skills

Must have strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions

Adept at problem solving.

Good organization and time-management skills.

Willingness to accept responsibility and take on new challenges.

Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgment on a customary and regular basis.

Good communication skills (both verbal and written).

Ability to work satisfactorily as a team member.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Controls

Software

Engineer

