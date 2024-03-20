Data Engineer/ETL Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Data Solutions Provider seeks a highly skilled Data Engineer/ETL Developer to join its team dedicated to transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive business success. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing the ETL processes that integrate raw data from various sources into our central data repository, ensuring high data quality for analytical and operational use. The ideal candidate should demonstrate extensive in data management and processing, as well as SQL, MariaDB, PHP, Python, Azure, Google Coud and building ETL pipelines and have 8+ years relevant work experience.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver comprehensive ETL solutions.

Design, develop, and maintain robust, scalable ETL pipelines that process raw data from disparate sources into a structured data for importing into the data warehouse.

Implement data validation and cleaning processes to ensure the accuracy and integrity of data.

Monitor and optimize ETL processes to ensure performance efficiency and reliability.

Troubleshoot and resolve any issues related to data processing and ETL pipelines.

Work closely with data analysts and other teams to support data extraction, analysis, and reporting.

Ensure compliance with data governance and security policies.

REQUIREMENTS:

8+ Years as a Data Engineer / ETL Developer.

Experience with cloud data services like Azure, Google Cloud for storage.

Knowledge of data processing and storage best practices.

Experience in optimizing data processes and systems for better efficiency and performance.

Proficiency in PHP, Python for developing and implementing data solutions.

Strong data analytics skills.

Above average skill in my or MariaDB, SQL, database management experience a plus.

Advantageous –

Bachelor’s Degree (Computer Science; Information Technology; Mathematics; Statistics).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to adapt to new technologies and learn quickly.

Commitment to data quality.

Detail-oriented approach.

Proactive problem-solving.

Continuous improvement mindset.

