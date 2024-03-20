Data Scientist

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Data Scientist

The Data Scientist will play a pivotal role in executing the organisation’s data strategy and transforming data into critical information useful to make sound business decisions by means of predictive modelling.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (Quantitative Management/Computer Science/Statistics/Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics or related).

Postgraduate degree in the abovementioned fields preferable.

Experience:

5-8 years practical experience in an analytical/quantitative environment.

Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.

Please note that preference will be given to people with disabilities.

Duties and Responsibilities:



Operational Delivery

Involvement in engagement with stakeholders to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions.

Business focused collaboration

Contribute to the successful achievement of vision, strategy and business plan, by assisting with the resolution of problems that pose a threat to the Company of not achieving its vision, strategy and business plan

Strategic Involvement

Contribute to the Business Intelligence strategy and departmental plans

People Focus

Managing own career by being accountable for one’s behavior, performance and development

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

analytical/quantitative

Insurance knowledge

engagement with stakeholders

Learn more/Apply for this position