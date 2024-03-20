Data Scientist

Mar 20, 2024

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Data Scientist

The Data Scientist will play a pivotal role in executing the organisation’s data strategy and transforming data into critical information useful to make sound business decisions by means of predictive modelling.
Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree (Quantitative Management/Computer Science/Statistics/Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics or related).
  • Postgraduate degree in the abovementioned fields preferable.

Experience:

  • 5-8 years practical experience in an analytical/quantitative environment.
  • Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.
  • Please note that preference will be given to people with disabilities.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Operational Delivery

  • Involvement in engagement with stakeholders to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions.

Business focused collaboration

  • Contribute to the successful achievement of vision, strategy and business plan, by assisting with the resolution of problems that pose a threat to the Company of not achieving its vision, strategy and business plan

Strategic Involvement

  • Contribute to the Business Intelligence strategy and departmental plans

People Focus

  • Managing own career by being accountable for one’s behavior, performance and development

Desired Skills:

  • analytical/quantitative
  • Insurance knowledge
  • engagement with stakeholders

