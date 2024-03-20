A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Data Scientist
The Data Scientist will play a pivotal role in executing the organisation’s data strategy and transforming data into critical information useful to make sound business decisions by means of predictive modelling.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree (Quantitative Management/Computer Science/Statistics/Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics or related).
- Postgraduate degree in the abovementioned fields preferable.
Experience:
- 5-8 years practical experience in an analytical/quantitative environment.
- Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.
- Please note that preference will be given to people with disabilities.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Operational Delivery
- Involvement in engagement with stakeholders to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions.
Business focused collaboration
- Contribute to the successful achievement of vision, strategy and business plan, by assisting with the resolution of problems that pose a threat to the Company of not achieving its vision, strategy and business plan
Strategic Involvement
- Contribute to the Business Intelligence strategy and departmental plans
People Focus
- Managing own career by being accountable for one’s behavior, performance and development
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- analytical/quantitative
- Insurance knowledge
- engagement with stakeholders