A forward-thinking organization utilizing cutting-edge technologies to develop top-tier services is actively recruiting for a proficient Database Administrator to join their team based in Cape Town. The primary responsibilities entail the maintenance of SQL server clusters, performing backups, and vigilantly monitoring an extensive array of database metrics from various applications to optimize database utilization continuously. The ideal candidate should possess a minimum of four years of experience with MSSQL.

Maintain three SQL server clusters utilizing Always On technology.

Manage all SQL agent jobs, including backups.

Monitor an extensive collection of database metrics from applications to continuously optimize database usage.

Experience in Role: 4+ years

Must-Have Skills:

MSSQL (4 years’ experience)

Nice-to-Have Skills:

PostgreSQL

Database Design

Languages Proficient In:

English

