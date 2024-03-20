Financial Data Management Specialist

Mar 20, 2024

Job Overview:

  • The purpose of this role is to maintain accurate and up-to-date financial data, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements as well as overseeing and providing guidance to junior staff members in the finance department.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric/ Grade 12
  • Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in finance, accounting, or data management roles
  • Previous debtors / creditors management experience is beneficial with preferred exposure to the retail industry
  • Proficiency in financial software and systems, such as ERP systems (e.g., SAP, NetSuite Oracle Dynamic 365), Microsoft Excel, and database management tools

Responsibilities:

Data Management:

  • Maintain accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, payable, and general ledger entries
  • Ensure timely and accurate processing of financial transactions, including invoices, payments, and journal entries
  • Regularly reconcile financial data to identify discrepancies and resolve issues promptly
  • Develop and implement standardized processes for data entry, validation, and documentation

Master Data Maintenance:

  • Update and maintain master data records, including vendor and customer information, pricing structures, and payment terms.
  • Conduct regular audits of master data files to ensure completeness, accuracy, and consistency
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to address any discrepancies or issues related to master data

Reporting and Analysis:

  • Analyse financial data to identify trends, variances, and opportunities for improvement
  • Provide insights and recommendations to management based on financial analysis and performance metrics

Process Improvement:

  • Identify areas for process improvement and efficiency gains in financial data management
    Implement best practices and procedures to enhance data quality, accuracy, and reliability
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement system enhancements or automation initiatives

Compliance and Risk Management:

  • Ensure compliance with internal policies, accounting standards, and regulatory requirements
  • Proactively identify and mitigate risks related to financial data integrity and accuracy
  • Stay informed about changes in regulations and industry standards impacting financial reporting and data management

Staff Management:

  • Provide guidance and support to junior staff members in the finance department
  • Delegate tasks effectively, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards
  • Facilitate training and development opportunities to enhance the skills and knowledge of staff

Key Skills and Competencies:

  • Good understanding of financial principles and accounting practices
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail
  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate across departments and levels of the organization
  • Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
  • Proven ability to manage and motivate a team
  • Excellent organisational skills

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Data Management
  • Debtors
  • Finance
  • Reporting
  • Risk Management

