Financial Data Management Specialist – Eastern Cape East London

Job Overview:
- The purpose of this role is to maintain accurate and up-to-date financial data, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements as well as overseeing and providing guidance to junior staff members in the finance department.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric/ Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in finance, accounting, or data management roles
- Previous debtors / creditors management experience is beneficial with preferred exposure to the retail industry
- Proficiency in financial software and systems, such as ERP systems (e.g., SAP, NetSuite Oracle Dynamic 365), Microsoft Excel, and database management tools
Responsibilities:
Data Management:
- Maintain accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, payable, and general ledger entries
- Ensure timely and accurate processing of financial transactions, including invoices, payments, and journal entries
- Regularly reconcile financial data to identify discrepancies and resolve issues promptly
- Develop and implement standardized processes for data entry, validation, and documentation
Master Data Maintenance:
- Update and maintain master data records, including vendor and customer information, pricing structures, and payment terms.
- Conduct regular audits of master data files to ensure completeness, accuracy, and consistency
- Collaborate with stakeholders to address any discrepancies or issues related to master data
Reporting and Analysis:
- Analyse financial data to identify trends, variances, and opportunities for improvement
- Provide insights and recommendations to management based on financial analysis and performance metrics
Process Improvement:
- Identify areas for process improvement and efficiency gains in financial data management
Implement best practices and procedures to enhance data quality, accuracy, and reliability
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement system enhancements or automation initiatives
Compliance and Risk Management:
- Ensure compliance with internal policies, accounting standards, and regulatory requirements
- Proactively identify and mitigate risks related to financial data integrity and accuracy
- Stay informed about changes in regulations and industry standards impacting financial reporting and data management
Staff Management:
- Provide guidance and support to junior staff members in the finance department
- Delegate tasks effectively, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards
- Facilitate training and development opportunities to enhance the skills and knowledge of staff
Key Skills and Competencies:
- Good understanding of financial principles and accounting practices
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate across departments and levels of the organization
- Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Proven ability to manage and motivate a team
- Excellent organisational skills
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Data Management
- Debtors
- Finance
- Reporting
- Risk Management