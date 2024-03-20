Functional Test Analyst

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Creating functional Test Scripts for Data virtualisation platform, working from Business and functional Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for System Integration Testing and User Acceptance testing.

Validating requirements for testability, Data Migration, Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

Executing test scripts and analysing test results.

Operating in Agile environment

End to End testing of Data virtualisation platform

End to End testing of Data warehousing

Working across multiple applications and networks.

Develop and execute Manual and or Automated tests through MF ALM &UFT plugin.

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

Run automated testing scripts.

Analyse and verify best data and functional test approaches and execute test objective requirements

Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

Any other services or task additional to, or closely related to the above

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.

3 to 5 years experienced in conducting Data Warehousing and Database testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

3 years’ experience in Data virtualisation platform

Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).

knowledge of analysing large data sets.

Experience in Data warehouse application.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques

Desired Skills:

Testing Approach

BI testing

Data Testing framework

Analyse data sets

Test Execution Results

Test Completion Sign Off

Test Closure Reports

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The following will be an added advantage

Qualifications/ Certification:

– a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

– ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.

– Functional testing experience

– Agile Testing

– The following will be an added advantage.

– Data virtualisation platform testing.

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

– Testing Approach

– Functional test cases

– BI testing

– Data Testing framework

– Analyse data sets

– Operate in agile and hybrid environment

– Test Execution Results

– Defects Management Reports

– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

– Test Closure Reports

– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

– Test Completion Sign Off

