Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 20, 2024

Are you passionate about software development and eager to work with cutting-edge technologies? We’re looking for a talented Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

  • Development

    • Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines.

    • Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team.

    • Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.

    • Willing to try new things and embrace open source.

  • Systemsupport

    • Support and maintain production system(s).

    • Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines.

    • Continuously identify and solve technical problems.

  • Mentoring

    • Assist and mentor junior members within the team.

Your Expertise:

  • Must-Have:

    • 3 – 5 years of working experience as a C# .NET Developer (.Net Framework) in the retail sector (will consider other sectors)

    • WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2012, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID

    • ASP.NET and .NET controls

  • Advantageous:

    • Unit Testing

    • Visual Studio 2013/2015, AJAX, IIS, .Net Core + ASP.NET Core, GIT, front-end web framework (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React, etc.)

    • Familiarity with enterprise architecture

    • Understanding of [URL Removed] app [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] Required:

      • 3-year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject.

      Personal Attributes:

      • Positive, self-starter who makes use of their initiative.

      • Be able to work well as part of a team as well as independently.

      • Result and deadline-driven with high attention to detail.

      • Work well under pressure.

      • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written, including the ability to communicate with non-technical customers.

      • Take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution (end-to-end).

      • Ability to work autonomously, proactively, and collaboratively with various technical teams.

      • Ability to organize own time, prioritize tasks, and manage multiple tasks.

      Other information applicable to the opportunity:

      • Permanent Position

      • Location: Cape Town (Onsite)

      Desired Skills:

      • Adaptability
      • Authenticity
      • Partnership
      • Ingenuity
      • Mastery

