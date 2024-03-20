Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about software development and eager to work with cutting-edge technologies? We’re looking for a talented Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.

What you’ll do:

Development Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines. Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team. Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required. Willing to try new things and embrace open source.

System s upport Support and maintain production system(s). Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines. Continuously identify and solve technical problems.

Mentoring Assist and mentor junior members within the team.



Your Expertise: