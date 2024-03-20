Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about software development and eager to work with cutting-edge technologies? We’re looking for a talented Intermediate .NET Core Software Engineer to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with a diverse team of professionals, and contribute to the success of our organization.
What you’ll do:
- Development
- Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines.
- Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team.
- Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.
- Willing to try new things and embrace open source.
- Systemsupport
- Support and maintain production system(s).
- Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines.
- Continuously identify and solve technical problems.
- Mentoring
- Assist and mentor junior members within the team.
Your Expertise:
- Must-Have:
- 3 – 5 years of working experience as a C# .NET Developer (.Net Framework) in the retail sector (will consider other sectors)
- WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2012, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID
- ASP.NET and .NET controls
- Advantageous:
- Unit Testing
- Visual Studio 2013/2015, AJAX, IIS, .Net Core + ASP.NET Core, GIT, front-end web framework (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React, etc.)
- Familiarity with enterprise architecture
- Understanding of [URL Removed] app [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] Required:
- 3-year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject.
Personal Attributes:
- Positive, self-starter who makes use of their initiative.
- Be able to work well as part of a team as well as independently.
- Result and deadline-driven with high attention to detail.
- Work well under pressure.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written, including the ability to communicate with non-technical customers.
- Take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution (end-to-end).
- Ability to work autonomously, proactively, and collaboratively with various technical teams.
- Ability to organize own time, prioritize tasks, and manage multiple tasks.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Cape Town (Onsite)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery