IT Systems Administrator – Remote Remote

IT Systems Administrator

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity!

R55 000 – R70 000



The IT Systems Administrator will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the local IT Department including but not limited to:

First point of contact for user incidents and requests

Managing tickets via ITSM platform

Provide IT support to all users within the business

User setup and configuration

Minimum Requirements:



Minimum 5 years experience as an IT Systems Administrator

Customer focused and approachable

Solutions driven

Comptia A+

Comptia N+

Microsoft MCSE

Cisco CCIP

2+ years working experience with Google Workspace

Microsoft Office 2016 and up

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Comptia A+

Comptia N+

Microsoft MCSE

Learn more/Apply for this position