We are seeking a talented and motivated Junior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in supporting data-related initiatives and ensuring the efficient processing and analysis of data. If you are passionate about data engineering, have a strong foundation in data technologies, and are eager to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply.
Job Purpose:
- Design and build ETL solutions that will extract data from multiple systems, transforming and loading it into data marts/data warehouses.
- Improve existing ETL solutions.
- Support the existing platform and assist with migration to new platforms.
- Troubleshoot data errors and perform root cause analysis where necessary.
- Assist Data/BI analysts with technical guidance.
Your Expertise:
- 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:
- High-Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles.
- Data analysis.
- Knowledge of ETL framework.
- Data exploration using Microsoft T-SQL.
- Microsoft SQL server programming (stored procedures, functions).
- Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database,
- APIs, flat files (CSV, tab, etc).
- Monitoring ETL jobs.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics.
- Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).
Personal Attributes:
- Function independently and self-motivated.
- Innovative and creative.
- Must be keen to learn.
- Must be a team player.
- Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
- Effective time management.
- Professionalism.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg, South Africa.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery