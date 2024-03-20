Junior Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 20, 2024

We are seeking a talented and motivated Junior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in supporting data-related initiatives and ensuring the efficient processing and analysis of data. If you are passionate about data engineering, have a strong foundation in data technologies, and are eager to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we encourage you to apply.

Job Purpose:

  • Design and build ETL solutions that will extract data from multiple systems, transforming and loading it into data marts/data warehouses.

  • Improve existing ETL solutions.

  • Support the existing platform and assist with migration to new platforms.

  • Troubleshoot data errors and perform root cause analysis where necessary.

  • Assist Data/BI analysts with technical guidance.

Your Expertise:

  • 1+ years of relevant experience with sufficient knowledge to develop solutions using the following technologies:

    • High-Level Knowledge of Dimensional model design principles.

    • Data analysis.

    • Knowledge of ETL framework.

    • Data exploration using Microsoft T-SQL.

    • Microsoft SQL server programming (stored procedures, functions).

    • Understanding of various data sources i.e. Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database,

    • APIs, flat files (CSV, tab, etc).

    • Monitoring ETL jobs.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12

  • Degree or 3-year diploma (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft certification – Designing and Implementing Enterprise-Scale Analytics.

  • Using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI (not required but would be an advantage).

  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (not required but would be an advantage).

Personal Attributes:

  • Function independently and self-motivated.

  • Innovative and creative.

  • Must be keen to learn.

  • Must be a team player.

  • Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

  • Effective time management.

  • Professionalism.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg, South Africa.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

