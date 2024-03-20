Mid PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the remote team of a global Marketing Software House specializing in B2B products seeking the coding talents of a passionate Mid PHP Developer. You will be responsible for all the aspects of the ongoing Software Development process right from the basic specification, through to the development, testing and launch phase. This role will be coordinating regularly with the DevOps Manager to share updates regarding the status of the work. Applicants will require 4-6 years work experience as a Full Stack PHP Developer including creating scalable applications and proficiency in PHP, MySQL/MariaDB, CodeIgniter/Laravel, CSS3, JavaScript & HTML5. Any FMCG industry experience will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Software Development –

Development of new product features, according to business requirements.

Correct and thorough understanding and implementation of business specifications.

Raise any specification flaws or possible improvements.

Effectively determine the technical tasks required to implement the requirement. i.e. DB changes affected components.

Create detailed subtasks in Jira to describe actions.

Analyse product performance and recommend and implement improvements.

Periodically investigate and remedy unexpected application exceptions.

Create technical documentation for significant product/product feature implementations.

Perform continuous research of new technologies that might benefit our architecture.

Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Identify possible risks posed by implementing software requirements.

Software Testing –

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software along with the databases to ensure strong functionality and optimization.

Perform bug fixes.

Document how the bug was resolved.

Communicate significant bugs within the team.

Code Quality –

Produce clean, efficient code based on expected standards.

Ensure that code adheres to best practices, and non-deprecated methods for most up to date solutions and robust implementation of tasks.

Keep up to date with industry trends and technology developments and teaching other Developers how to incorporate new trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

4 – 6 Years in a Full Stack PHP Developer role.

Tech Stack: PHP, MySQL or MariaDB, CodeIgniter or Laravel, CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5.

Understanding of Agile/Scrum ways of work.

Previous experience creating scalable applications.

Advantageous –

FMCG industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Mentorship.

Innovation.

Interpersonal Communication.

Detail orientated.

Professional.

Responsible and accountable.

Time and Stress Management.

Leadership.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Mid

PHP

Developer

