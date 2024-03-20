.Net Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

An innovative business solutions company based in PTA is looking to hire a performance-based .Net Developer to join their team in-office. The candidate will be part of a team that design and develop business solutions that are 100% customised to the clients’ business’ unique needs and environment.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

.Net

C#

JavaScript

Angular

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Javascript

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position