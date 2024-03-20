Project Manager Durban/Dalton KZN (12 Month Contract)

Minimum Requirements

Project Management and Mechanical Engineering Diploma/Degree, or Trade Test Diploma in Refrigeration or Refrigeration Project

Installation management experience

5 Years in refrigeration project management will be an advantage

General level of understanding of Refrigeration systems

High level of understanding of project management

Proficiency on MS Office Suite

Understand and able to read drawings

Responsibilities

Manage various Installation teams

Installation quality assurance

Manage project from start to finish

Request, submit and approve manufacturing drawings and draft project specific Installation specifications

Site visits and Installation reports

Handle queries & problem solving

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Installation

Mechanical

Project Management

Project Planning

Refrigeration Piping

About The Employer:

Our Client who is in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Project Manager with experience in refrigeration to manage an Installation team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

