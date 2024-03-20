Senior Database Administrator at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Database Administration
- Provide administration of database systems including installation, upgrades, configuration, migration, consolidation, monitoring, tuning, and maintenance
- Testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)
- Set up, maintain reporting and data integration processes using SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
- Set and administer standards for overall organization’s SQL Server relational database structure / architecture
- Oversee all data generated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for any service degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack on maintenance
- Oversee all SQL instances and databases
- Patching and updating Software
- Implement database backup, disaster recovery and high-availability solutions
- Ensure the companies records are archived and secure and keep the companies database maintenance plan intact with the company records
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act
- Write database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)
- Implement and maintain a working high availability environment with all SQL instances
- Database Reporting / dashboards / Build and maintain the company dashboards
- Ensure all company reports are accurate and running
- Develop custom database objects (T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, tables, views, functions)
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years in database administration
- Windows Server 2016 upwards
- SQL 2014
- disk configuration
- Microsoft SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree