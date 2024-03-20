Senior PHP Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior PHP Developer with 8+ years’ work experience creating PHP software from scratch is sought by a global Marketing Software House specializing in B2B products. You will be responsible for leading and growing its product, ensuring that the product is updated along with market trends and that the product provides a smooth day-to-day operation for all clients. You will also assist teams to provide clients with a seamless client experience. Candidates will need a BSc. Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification, 8+ years in creating PHP software from scratch & working with big databases. Your tech toolset should include PHP, MySQL or MariaDB, CodeIgniter or Laravel, CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, Linux systems.

DUTIES:

Software Development & Improvement –

Development of new product features, according to business requirements.

Correct and thorough understanding and implementation of business specifications.

Raise any specification flaws or possible improvements.

Effectively determine the technical tasks required to implement the requirement. i.e., DB changes affected components.

Create detailed subtasks in Jira to describe actions.

Analyse product performance and recommend and implement improvements.

Periodically investigate and remedy unexpected application exceptions.

Create technical documentation for significant product/product feature implementations.

Perform continuous research of new technologies that might benefit the architecture.

Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Identify possible risks posed by implementing software requirements.

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software along with the databases to ensure strong functionality and optimization.

Perform bug fixes.

Code Quality –

Produce clean, efficient code based on expected standards.

Ensure that code adheres to best practices, and non-deprecated methods for most up to date solutions and robust implementation of tasks.

Keep up to date with industry trends and technology developments and teach other Developers how to incorporate new trends.

Conduct code reviews for other Developers.

Data scripts and imports –

Create and manage RTM data scripts.

Import new data sources from scratch.

End-to-end management of new data sources.

Create client CMD.

Innovative contribution and troubleshooting to improve processes and efficiencies through ongoing development.

Data extraction –

Develop new extracts with complete understanding of code formulations.

Develop extracts from scratch.

System cleaning and stopping extracts that slow the software.

Client brand code mapping –

Setup and manage clients to expand on.

Create and manage attributes for customer brands and locations.

Data Ingestion –

Clean data that is sent to suppliers’ global portals for internal analytics.

Perform the recurring client extracts.

Dashboards and SFA –

Build dashboard according to scoping document.

Responsible for Front and Back-end Development.

Build data hygiene reports and dashboards.

Build data mapping reports and dashboards.

Implement brand and location search filters.

Design, create and implement reporting templates.

Manage any SFA development request that the company receive from the client.

Maintain the SFA Dashboards and data.

Build and create new SFA Dashboards.

Manage database and incoming stream of incoming data.

Assist Scrum Master in Technical Project Management –

Assist the Scrum Master with planning sprints.

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Provide realistic timelines for project delivery.

Provide support to other Developers to meet deadlines.

Lead quality assurance.

Communicate with the Scrum Master to present.

Mentorship and guidance for Intermediate and Junior Developers –

Recruitment and onboarding of new team members.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Provide guidance and input into creating quality code.

Enable growth and development of team.

Ensure team is productive.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science or similar.

Experience/Skills –

8+ Years in creating PHP software from scratch.

8+ Years working with big databases.

Tech Stack: PHP, MySQL or MariaDB, CodeIgniter or Laravel, CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, Linux systems.

Understanding of Agile / Scrum ways of work.

Previous experience creating scalable applications.

Advantageous –

FMCG industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Mentorship.

Innovation.

Interpersonal communication.

Detail orientated.

Professional.

Responsible and accountable.

Time and Stress Management.

Leadership.

