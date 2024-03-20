Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- 8-10 years’ experience working in a project environment of which 2-3 years working with medium to high complexity projects
- Prior experience with AI (Artificial Intelligence) deliveries beneficial
- Experience in Automation
- Knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices, as well as project management tools in a waterfall and agile context
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Artificial Intelligence
- AI
- Automation