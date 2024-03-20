Senior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is seeking a talented Senior Software Developer to join their team. This role will lead into a team lead position, the ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Designing new software solutions alongside existing engineering and development team according to best practices
- Resolving bugs and system issues in their live environments
- Further developing and improving existing solutions and software development processes
- Assisting and guiding the development team to help them meet their deadlines
- Taking on responsibility for meeting and driving others to meet project deadlines
Requirements:
- Matric and Degree, Diploma, or relevant IT qualification
- 6 + years in Software Industry Development experience including experience with leading a small team
- Coding Languages: C# .NET (Framework & Core) Experience, working with ASP.NET Web APIs and MVC Applications
- SQL Server: Database Design, Scripting, Analyzing SQL statements and optimization, relational database skills
- Technical Writing Skills: Able to Write Comprehensive Design Specifications and Technical Documents
- Code Mentoring and Review: Able to analyze younger developers code, make suggestions on industry best practices and skills development
- Able to Design Systems based on Company Requirements and give accurate instructions and direction to younger team members
- Working with Azure DevOps and Microsoft Azure
- Working with Visual Basic .NET
- System Design and Architecture
- Working in an Agile Environment with Daily Scrums
- Any Experience with JSON, XML, JavaScript, jQuery
- IIS: Deploying, Creating and Updating Services
- Experience with Xamarin
- Working with GIT Version Control
- Automation Build and Testing
- Unit Testing
- Strong Code Analyzing Skills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Visual Basic .NET
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- JSON