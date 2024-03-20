Software Developer

Mar 20, 2024

Our client in the Engineering industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • Minimum qualification requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Science.
  • Proven experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs is essential.
  • Must be well versed in Flutter, PHP and Python and UI Frameworks such as Laravel.
  • SQL/ No – SQL database or relational database skills.
  • Proficiency in current user interface design patterns.
  • Delivering a complete front-end application.
  • Web security standards aware (OWASP).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Develop quality software and web applications.
  • Design and build mobile applications for Android and iOS.
  • Contribute towards overall architecture of the projects/ change requests.
  • Analyze and maintain existing software applications
  • Design highly scalable, testable code.
  • Discover and fix programming bugs.
  • Provide influence over a new technical design for design for highly visible software product.
  • Implementing Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Docker.
  • Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing and optimize performance of the current queries.
  • Develop Laravel / HTML / JavaScript / Angular / ReactJS / Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Python
  • Algorithms
  • UI Frameworks
  • interface design patterns
  • OWASP

Learn more/Apply for this position