Software Test Automation Engineer at Test Heroes Consulting – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

SOUTH AFRICAN APPLICANTS ONLY.
- 3 or more years of experience in the field of development and/or automation testing
- Understands Agile development processes
- A technical background (or worked as a developer before)
- Solid knowledge of programming languages, such as JavaScript and Java
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- An understanding of the latest trends and their role in on a cross-functional team
- Teamwork skills
- Self-development skills to keep up to date with fast-changing trends
- The ability to continually improve on processes, tools, documentation and their own skill-level
We are looking for ……
- A true problem-solver
- A true self-starter
- Knowledgeable within the software development lifecycle (from UX / UI design to development and DevOps)
- Knowledgeable with regards to project and defect management tooling and SaaS platforms, specifically ClickUp (or something similar like Jira)
- Knowledgeable with regards to automation tools and platforms, specifically Espresso, Cucumber and Cypress (or similar)
- Patient, collaborative and transparent
- Respectful towards their peers
- Client-centric
- Well-spoken, and articulate
- Pragmatic
- Logical
- A team player, and understands team dynamics
- A good decision-maker
- Fantastic at prioritisation
Our ideal candidate has most of these SaaS Platforms under the belt (or at the very least a solid knowledge)…
- Selenium
- Extent Reports
-
Mavern
-
Cucumber
- Cypress
- Espresso
- ClickUp (or Jira)
- Google Workspace
- Slack
Test Automation Engineers design and write programs that run automated tests to test new or existing software.
Therefore, the ideal candidate should be able to…
- Design and write test automation scripts
- Design and write test cases
- Master test automation frameworks, tools and software
- Investigate problems in software as a result of testing
- Work with software developers to find solutions
- Document their processes
- Improve their processes
- Teach cross-functional teams about the values and principles of automation testing
Our expectations
- Above all else, we value an attitude of lifelong self-learning. We are a team of people that keep up to date and continue to educate ourselves through research, mentoring and discussions
- An attitude of openness to keep learning is more important to us than fancy qualifications
- We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are willing to be part of a growing company. You must display a continuous willingness to learn and grow as a team player, and adaptability and flexibility in terms of tech stacks used
- We expect you to take full ownership of your work, and to be a reliable team member especially when production issues arise and need to be tackled quickly
- We take the time to put good structures, apps and tools in place to make work-life as easy as possible at IO, but your teams will still rely on you to display coping skills when it comes to complexity and real-world deadline
PLEASE EMAIL YOUR DETAILED CV TO : [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- selenium
- cucumber
- mavern
- test automation
- test analyst
- QA Engineer
- software tester
- QA Tester
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma