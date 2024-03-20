Software Test Automation Engineer at Test Heroes Consulting – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

SOUTH AFRICAN APPLICANTS ONLY.

3 or more years of experience in the field of development and/or automation testing

Understands Agile development processes

A technical background (or worked as a developer before)

Solid knowledge of programming languages, such as JavaScript and Java

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Accuracy and attention to detail

An understanding of the latest trends and their role in on a cross-functional team

Teamwork skills

Self-development skills to keep up to date with fast-changing trends

The ability to continually improve on processes, tools, documentation and their own skill-level

We are looking for ……

A true problem-solver

A true self-starter

Knowledgeable within the software development lifecycle (from UX / UI design to development and DevOps)

Knowledgeable with regards to project and defect management tooling and SaaS platforms, specifically ClickUp (or something similar like Jira)

Knowledgeable with regards to automation tools and platforms, specifically Espresso, Cucumber and Cypress (or similar)

Patient, collaborative and transparent

Respectful towards their peers

Client-centric

Well-spoken, and articulate

Pragmatic

Logical

A team player, and understands team dynamics

A good decision-maker

Fantastic at prioritisation

Our ideal candidate has most of these SaaS Platforms under the belt (or at the very least a solid knowledge)…

Selenium

Extent Reports

Mavern

Cucumber

Cypress

Espresso

ClickUp (or Jira)

Google Workspace

Slack

Test Automation Engineers design and write programs that run automated tests to test new or existing software.

Therefore, the ideal candidate should be able to…

Design and write test automation scripts

Design and write test cases

Master test automation frameworks, tools and software

Investigate problems in software as a result of testing

Work with software developers to find solutions

Document their processes

Improve their processes

Teach cross-functional teams about the values and principles of automation testing

Our expectations

Above all else, we value an attitude of lifelong self-learning. We are a team of people that keep up to date and continue to educate ourselves through research, mentoring and discussions

An attitude of openness to keep learning is more important to us than fancy qualifications

We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are willing to be part of a growing company. You must display a continuous willingness to learn and grow as a team player, and adaptability and flexibility in terms of tech stacks used

We expect you to take full ownership of your work, and to be a reliable team member especially when production issues arise and need to be tackled quickly

We take the time to put good structures, apps and tools in place to make work-life as easy as possible at IO, but your teams will still rely on you to display coping skills when it comes to complexity and real-world deadline

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR DETAILED CV TO : [Email Address Removed]

