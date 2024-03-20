Software Test Automation Engineer at Test Heroes Consulting – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 20, 2024

SOUTH AFRICAN APPLICANTS ONLY.

  • 3 or more years of experience in the field of development and/or automation testing
  • Understands Agile development processes
  • A technical background (or worked as a developer before)
  • Solid knowledge of programming languages, such as JavaScript and Java
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • An understanding of the latest trends and their role in on a cross-functional team
  • Teamwork skills
  • Self-development skills to keep up to date with fast-changing trends
  • The ability to continually improve on processes, tools, documentation and their own skill-level

We are looking for ……

  • A true problem-solver
  • A true self-starter
  • Knowledgeable within the software development lifecycle (from UX / UI design to development and DevOps)
  • Knowledgeable with regards to project and defect management tooling and SaaS platforms, specifically ClickUp (or something similar like Jira)
  • Knowledgeable with regards to automation tools and platforms, specifically Espresso, Cucumber and Cypress (or similar)
  • Patient, collaborative and transparent
  • Respectful towards their peers
  • Client-centric
  • Well-spoken, and articulate
  • Pragmatic
  • Logical
  • A team player, and understands team dynamics
  • A good decision-maker
  • Fantastic at prioritisation

Our ideal candidate has most of these SaaS Platforms under the belt (or at the very least a solid knowledge)…

  • Selenium
  • Extent Reports

  • Mavern

  • Cucumber

  • Cypress
  • Espresso
  • ClickUp (or Jira)
  • Google Workspace
  • Slack

Test Automation Engineers design and write programs that run automated tests to test new or existing software.
Therefore, the ideal candidate should be able to…

  • Design and write test automation scripts
  • Design and write test cases
  • Master test automation frameworks, tools and software
  • Investigate problems in software as a result of testing
  • Work with software developers to find solutions
  • Document their processes
  • Improve their processes
  • Teach cross-functional teams about the values and principles of automation testing

Our expectations

  • Above all else, we value an attitude of lifelong self-learning. We are a team of people that keep up to date and continue to educate ourselves through research, mentoring and discussions
  • An attitude of openness to keep learning is more important to us than fancy qualifications
  • We are looking for highly motivated individuals who are willing to be part of a growing company. You must display a continuous willingness to learn and grow as a team player, and adaptability and flexibility in terms of tech stacks used
  • We expect you to take full ownership of your work, and to be a reliable team member especially when production issues arise and need to be tackled quickly
  • We take the time to put good structures, apps and tools in place to make work-life as easy as possible at IO, but your teams will still rely on you to display coping skills when it comes to complexity and real-world deadline

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR DETAILED CV TO : [Email Address Removed]

