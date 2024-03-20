SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

SQL Database Administrator
R360k per annum
Cape Town
A Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm specialising in wealth management solutions is looking for a SQL Database Administrator to report to the IT Operations Manager in their Cape Town Operations department.
Key Performance Areas
- Maintaining high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security
- Maintaining data quality as well as server and database security as per the user privileges set by the business units
- Analysing, solving and correcting any database issues in real time
- Performing scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities
- Creating database backup and recovery plans and procedures
- Handling data extraction, transformation and loading
- Writing optimised SQL queries for integration with other applications
- Modifying existing code, adapting it to new hardware or upgrading interfaces and improving performance
- Assisting developers with query tuning and schema refinement
- Designing database tables with efficient structures
- Consulting with staff to evaluate interface, develop specifications and performance requirements and resolve any bugs
- Understanding issues related to network performance and security
- Refining and automating regular processes
- Performing scheduled troubleshooting
- Providing ad hoc support to the business units or end users
Qualifications and Experience
- 4 – 5 years in the day-to-day database administration activities for operational databases and database administration of Microsoft SQL Server 2014 onwards
- Hands-on experience supporting .NET (C#, VB, ASP) and VBA applications
- High level of competency with data extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) disciplines and tools (SSIS) and SQL Server reporting services (SSRS)
- Experience creating and deploying SSIS Packages using SSDT
- Experience defining database server security, user creation, roles and permissions
- Have experience in maintaining and creating stored procedures, functions and triggers to facilitate applications with data-driven dependencies
- Microsoft Certification (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Administration
- Database Administration
- Extract Transform Load (ETL)
- Microsoft SQL
- SQL
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
About The Employer:
Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm.