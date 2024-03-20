SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 20, 2024

SQL Database Administrator

R360k per annum

Cape Town

A Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm specialising in wealth management solutions is looking for a SQL Database Administrator to report to the IT Operations Manager in their Cape Town Operations department.

Key Performance Areas

  • Maintaining high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security
  • Maintaining data quality as well as server and database security as per the user privileges set by the business units
  • Analysing, solving and correcting any database issues in real time
  • Performing scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities
  • Creating database backup and recovery plans and procedures
  • Handling data extraction, transformation and loading
  • Writing optimised SQL queries for integration with other applications
  • Modifying existing code, adapting it to new hardware or upgrading interfaces and improving performance
  • Assisting developers with query tuning and schema refinement
  • Designing database tables with efficient structures
  • Consulting with staff to evaluate interface, develop specifications and performance requirements and resolve any bugs
  • Understanding issues related to network performance and security
  • Refining and automating regular processes
  • Performing scheduled troubleshooting
  • Providing ad hoc support to the business units or end users

Qualifications and Experience

  • 4 – 5 years in the day-to-day database administration activities for operational databases and database administration of Microsoft SQL Server 2014 onwards
  • Hands-on experience supporting .NET (C#, VB, ASP) and VBA applications
  • High level of competency with data extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) disciplines and tools (SSIS) and SQL Server reporting services (SSRS)
  • Experience creating and deploying SSIS Packages using SSDT
  • Experience defining database server security, user creation, roles and permissions
  • Have experience in maintaining and creating stored procedures, functions and triggers to facilitate applications with data-driven dependencies
  • Microsoft Certification (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Administration
  • Database Administration
  • Extract Transform Load (ETL)
  • Microsoft SQL
  • SQL
  • SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

About The Employer:

Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm.

Learn more/Apply for this position