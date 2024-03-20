SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

SQL Database Administrator

R360k per annum

Cape Town

A Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm specialising in wealth management solutions is looking for a SQL Database Administrator to report to the IT Operations Manager in their Cape Town Operations department.

Key Performance Areas

Maintaining high levels of performance, availability, sustainability and security

Maintaining data quality as well as server and database security as per the user privileges set by the business units

Analysing, solving and correcting any database issues in real time

Performing scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities

Creating database backup and recovery plans and procedures

Handling data extraction, transformation and loading

Writing optimised SQL queries for integration with other applications

Modifying existing code, adapting it to new hardware or upgrading interfaces and improving performance

Assisting developers with query tuning and schema refinement

Designing database tables with efficient structures

Consulting with staff to evaluate interface, develop specifications and performance requirements and resolve any bugs

Understanding issues related to network performance and security

Refining and automating regular processes

Performing scheduled troubleshooting

Providing ad hoc support to the business units or end users

Qualifications and Experience

4 – 5 years in the day-to-day database administration activities for operational databases and database administration of Microsoft SQL Server 2014 onwards

Hands-on experience supporting .NET (C#, VB, ASP) and VBA applications

High level of competency with data extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) disciplines and tools (SSIS) and SQL Server reporting services (SSRS)

Experience creating and deploying SSIS Packages using SSDT

Experience defining database server security, user creation, roles and permissions

Have experience in maintaining and creating stored procedures, functions and triggers to facilitate applications with data-driven dependencies

Microsoft Certification (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

.Net

Administration

Database Administration

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Microsoft SQL

SQL

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

About The Employer:

Medium-Sized International Financial Services firm.

Learn more/Apply for this position