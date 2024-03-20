Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

The Support Engineer role is crucial for delivering direct technical support and managing the detailed aspects of project planning through accurate BOMs. This role is essential in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence, embodying our client’s commitment to quality and innovation in the MSP sector. Through diligent work, ongoing professional development, and effective collaboration, Support Engineers significantly contribute to the company’s success and customer loyalty.

DUTIES:

Technical Support and Troubleshooting:

Provide first-line support to customers, addressing and resolving technical issues with efficiency and accuracy. This includes handling inquiries related to user and device management, Internet connectivity, firewall and WiFi configurations, and server and MS365 management.

System Monitoring and Maintenance:

Utilize AI-powered management tools to proactively monitor customer systems, identifying potential issues before they impact business operations. Perform routine maintenance and updates to ensure optimal system performance and security.

Customer Communication:

Serve as a primary contact point for technical inquiries, ensuring clear, empathetic, and timely communication with customers. Explain complex technical issues in an understandable manner, maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Collaboration with Team Leads and Account Managers:

Work closely with the Customer Care Support Team Lead and Customer Care Account Managers to align technical support activities with overall customer account strategies. Participate in collaborative projects and initiatives that enhance customer success and business goals.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, technical issues, and resolutions. Contribute to the development of support documentation, knowledge bases, and FAQs to assist in customer self-service and team reference.

Continuous Learning and Development:

Engage in ongoing professional development to stay current with the latest technologies and best practices in IT support and management.

Share knowledge and insights with team members to foster a culture of continuous improvement and expertise.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience in IT support or a similar technical role, with a strong foundation in network infrastructure, device management, and cloud services.

Familiarity with project management and CRM tools, with the ability to utilize technology for efficient service delivery and real-time reporting.

A team player with a collaborative attitude, capable of working well with others to achieve common goals.

A commitment to continuous learning, with a willingness to pursue additional certifications and training in relevant areas.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and Detail-Oriented

Empathetic Communicator

manage expectations effectively and foster positive relationships

Adaptive Learner

Collaborative Team Player

Resilient Problem-Solver

Customer-Centric

Ethical and Accountable

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here

ENVIRONMENT:

The Support Engineer role is crucial for delivering direct technical support and managing the detailed aspects of project planning through accurate BOMs. This role is essential in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence, embodying our client’s commitment to quality and innovation in the MSP sector. Through diligent work, ongoing professional development, and effective collaboration, Support Engineers significantly contribute to the company’s success and customer loyalty.

DUTIES:

Technical Support and Troubleshooting:

Provide first-line support to customers, addressing and resolving technical issues with efficiency and accuracy. This includes handling inquiries related to user and device management, Internet connectivity, firewall and WiFi configurations, and server and MS365 management.

System Monitoring and Maintenance:

Utilize AI-powered management tools to proactively monitor customer systems, identifying potential issues before they impact business operations. Perform routine maintenance and updates to ensure optimal system performance and security.

Customer Communication:

Serve as a primary contact point for technical inquiries, ensuring clear, empathetic, and timely communication with customers. Explain complex technical issues in an understandable manner, maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Collaboration with Team Leads and Account Managers:

Work closely with the Customer Care Support Team Lead and Customer Care Account Managers to align technical support activities with overall customer account strategies. Participate in collaborative projects and initiatives that enhance customer success and business goals.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, technical issues, and resolutions. Contribute to the development of support documentation, knowledge bases, and FAQs to assist in customer self-service and team reference.

Continuous Learning and Development:

Engage in ongoing professional development to stay current with the latest technologies and best practices in IT support and management.

Share knowledge and insights with team members to foster a culture of continuous improvement and expertise.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience in IT support or a similar technical role, with a strong foundation in network infrastructure, device management, and cloud services.

Familiarity with project management and CRM tools, with the ability to utilize technology for efficient service delivery and real-time reporting.

A team player with a collaborative attitude, capable of working well with others to achieve common goals.

A commitment to continuous learning, with a willingness to pursue additional certifications and training in relevant areas.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and Detail-Oriented

Empathetic Communicator

manage expectations effectively and foster positive relationships

Adaptive Learner

Collaborative Team Player

Resilient Problem-Solver

Customer-Centric

Ethical and Accountable

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here

ENVIRONMENT:

The Support Engineer role is crucial for delivering direct technical support and managing the detailed aspects of project planning through accurate BOMs. This role is essential in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence, embodying our client’s commitment to quality and innovation in the MSP sector. Through diligent work, ongoing professional development, and effective collaboration, Support Engineers significantly contribute to the company’s success and customer loyalty.

DUTIES:

Technical Support and Troubleshooting:

Provide first-line support to customers, addressing and resolving technical issues with efficiency and accuracy. This includes handling inquiries related to user and device management, Internet connectivity, firewall and WiFi configurations, and server and MS365 management.

System Monitoring and Maintenance:

Utilize AI-powered management tools to proactively monitor customer systems, identifying potential issues before they impact business operations. Perform routine maintenance and updates to ensure optimal system performance and security.

Customer Communication:

Serve as a primary contact point for technical inquiries, ensuring clear, empathetic, and timely communication with customers. Explain complex technical issues in an understandable manner, maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Collaboration with Team Leads and Account Managers:

Work closely with the Customer Care Support Team Lead and Customer Care Account Managers to align technical support activities with overall customer account strategies. Participate in collaborative projects and initiatives that enhance customer success and business goals.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions, technical issues, and resolutions. Contribute to the development of support documentation, knowledge bases, and FAQs to assist in customer self-service and team reference.

Continuous Learning and Development:

Engage in ongoing professional development to stay current with the latest technologies and best practices in IT support and management.

Share knowledge and insights with team members to foster a culture of continuous improvement and expertise.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience in IT support or a similar technical role, with a strong foundation in network infrastructure, device management, and cloud services.

Familiarity with project management and CRM tools, with the ability to utilize technology for efficient service delivery and real-time reporting.

A team player with a collaborative attitude, capable of working well with others to achieve common goals.

A commitment to continuous learning, with a willingness to pursue additional certifications and training in relevant areas.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical and Detail-Oriented

Empathetic Communicator

manage expectations effectively and foster positive relationships

Adaptive Learner

Collaborative Team Player

Resilient Problem-Solver

Customer-Centric

Ethical and Accountable

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position