Application Senior Developer at Accenture

Design, build, assemble, and configure application or technical architecture components using business requirements
Architect the development strategy for applications and components
Implement and set security and data direction for the coding work
Ensure communication from to the technical architect of any issues that may affect any other areas of the project
Ensure maintenance activities are in line with Service Level Agreements SLAs or other business requirements
Provide technical expertise and guidance to production support staff
Lead code and quality management reviews
Qualifications
3-year tertiary qualification.