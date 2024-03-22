Business Analyst at DAV – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Business analyst (Specialising in SAP SD) to join their team.

Qualifications required:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, engineering or operations management related field.

SAP Certification in SD would be advantageous.

Experience/ skills required:

5 years minimum experience as SAP SD functional analyst / consultant responsible for configuration and support.

Completed at least two full lifecycle SAP implementation projects with demonstrable lead experience.

Good knowledge of the functionality of all of the other core SAP modules (FI, CO, MM, PP) and integration points.

Strong knowledge of EDI and SAP pricing.

Proven ability to take user requirements, design appropriate solutions and carry them through implementation including integration testing and end user training

Good functional and process knowledge of the core business processes for order processing, delivery processing, logistics execution, freight charges, billing, pricing, agreements and rebates

Good understanding of Integration to other SAP and Non-SAP systems.

Desired Skills:

SAP SD

Business analysis

Implementation

Process Modelling

Manufacturing

To-be process

