Business Analyst at DAV

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Business analyst (Specialising in SAP SD) to join their team.
Qualifications required:
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, engineering or operations management related field.
- SAP Certification in SD would be advantageous.
Experience/ skills required:
- 5 years minimum experience as SAP SD functional analyst / consultant responsible for configuration and support.
- Completed at least two full lifecycle SAP implementation projects with demonstrable lead experience.
- Good knowledge of the functionality of all of the other core SAP modules (FI, CO, MM, PP) and integration points.
- Strong knowledge of EDI and SAP pricing.
- Proven ability to take user requirements, design appropriate solutions and carry them through implementation including integration testing and end user training
- Good functional and process knowledge of the core business processes for order processing, delivery processing, logistics execution, freight charges, billing, pricing, agreements and rebates
- Good understanding of Integration to other SAP and Non-SAP systems.
Desired Skills:
- SAP SD
- Business analysis
- Implementation
- Process Modelling
- Manufacturing
- To-be process