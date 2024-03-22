Business Analyst at DAV

Mar 22, 2024

Our Client based in Gauteng is seeking a Business analyst (Specialising in SAP SD) to join their team.

Qualifications required:

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, engineering or operations management related field.
  • SAP Certification in SD would be advantageous.

Experience/ skills required:

  • 5 years minimum experience as SAP SD functional analyst / consultant responsible for configuration and support.
  • Completed at least two full lifecycle SAP implementation projects with demonstrable lead experience.
  • Good knowledge of the functionality of all of the other core SAP modules (FI, CO, MM, PP) and integration points.
  • Strong knowledge of EDI and SAP pricing.
  • Proven ability to take user requirements, design appropriate solutions and carry them through implementation including integration testing and end user training
  • Good functional and process knowledge of the core business processes for order processing, delivery processing, logistics execution, freight charges, billing, pricing, agreements and rebates
  • Good understanding of Integration to other SAP and Non-SAP systems.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP SD
  • Business analysis
  • Implementation
  • Process Modelling
  • Manufacturing
  • To-be process

Learn more/Apply for this position