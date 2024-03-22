Business Process Analyst (CA / BCom Hons / BSc)

Our client in the Insurance / Financial Services industry is currently looking to employ a Business Process Analyst. Candidates who hold CA or BCom Hons or BSc qualifications are encouraged to apply. The position is based in Bryanston (Johannesburg).



Candidates must be suitably qualified, as per the list below, must be highly analytical, ambitious, and excited to work as part of a high-functioning team.

Requirements:

BCom (Hons), or CA (SA), or CIMA, or BSc (Computer / Data Science / AI / Mathematics / Statistics).

3 to 5 years Leadership Experience.

Process design, engineering, and implementation (preferable).

System design and implementation (preferable).

Reporting and Data Analysis Experience (preferable).

Strong Excel / PowerBI skills (preferable).

The ability to manage multiple requests whilst being deadline orientated.

Profile:

Must illustrate their resilience by providing specific examples from their life / career.

Must want to work in a highly operational environment – getting their hands dirty daily.

Highly ambitious but wants to work as part of a team.

High conscientious.

Exceptionally analytical.

Strong leadership skills.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

The primary mandate would be to provide assistance to the COO’s in the following ways.

Data modelling and review.

Operational reporting and performance evaluation.

Systems and process review: Audit and document findings, Proposals on how to optimise and embed permanent value, Implement findings and change management framework.

Perform ad-hoc requests across various operational areas.



The individual will be exposed to the various functions within the business:



Marketing:

Lead acquisition and analysis.

Data review and digital performance management.

Risk cohort segmentation and allocation of resources.



Sales:

Productivity analysis.

Resource utilisation and optimisation.

Data base segmentation and evaluation.



Collections & Retentions:

Evaluation of lost clients.

Review of systems and processes to identify and evaluate core retentions issues.

Review risk management framework to effectively shape the portfolio.



Claims:

Data and correlation modelling for investigation process.

Optimisation of processes impacting turn-around-time and efficient completion of tasks.

Cost allocation and review.

Correspondence review to clients whilst ensuring alignment to the agreed processes.

Audit of the vehicle assessment and repair process: Key relationship audits, Gap analysis and proposals on to how effectively eliminate lost opportunities.



IT, Data Science & System Development:

Exposure to resource management and allocation to priority projects.



Finance:

Cost centre management.

Budget allocation and monitoring of spend.



Client Service:

Improvement on client engagement.

Communication framework review with automated correspondence and driving the self-service portals.

Interdepartmental alignment to enable efficient and professional service to our clients.

Exposure to the external regulatory requirements and compliance thereof.

