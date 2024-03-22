C++ Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced C++ Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing robust, efficient, and maintainable C++ code for our software applications.

Key Responsibilities:

– Design, develop, and implement C++ software solutions that meet the requirements of our clients

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful delivery of software projects

– Troubleshoot and debug issues in existing codebase

– Optimize code for performance and scalability

– Stay updated on latest C++ technologies and best practices

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field

– Minimum of 2 years of experience in C++ development

– Proficiency in object-oriented programming and design patterns

– MySql or any other DB (2+ years)

– PHP development advantageous

– Linux proficiency advantageous

– Networking / VPN / Routing background required

Benefits

Salary: negotiable



Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

