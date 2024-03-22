Database Administrator (Oracle) – Gauteng Midrand

Gijima is recruiting for a Oracle Database Administrator.

Requirements:

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Business Management, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution

Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater

6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems, tools and architectures using Oracle tools

Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases

Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, Linux, and programming languages such as R, Python, Ruby or Java

The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required

Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)

Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server

Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies

Experience in AWS, EBS and Golden Gate will be advantageous

Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems

Responsibilities:

The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO).

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).

Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends.

Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms.

As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies.

Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers.

Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required.

Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors.

When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes.

Document the Department’s database environment.

Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance.

Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets.

Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies.

Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues.

Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support.

Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams.

Desired Skills:

Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies

Data warehouse design and operate

Oracle tools

