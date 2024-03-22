Database Administrator (Oracle)

Gijima is recruiting for a Oracle Database Administrator.
Requirements:
- Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Business Management, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution
- Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater
- 6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems, tools and architectures using Oracle tools
- Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases
- Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, Linux, and programming languages such as R, Python, Ruby or Java
- The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required
- Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)
- Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server
- Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
- Experience in AWS, EBS and Golden Gate will be advantageous
- Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems
Responsibilities:
The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:
- Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO).
- Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).
- Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends.
- Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms.
- As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies.
- Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers.
- Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required.
- Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors.
- When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes.
- Document the Department’s database environment.
- Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance.
- Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets.
- Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies.
- Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues.
- Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support.
- Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
- Data warehouse design and operate
- Oracle tools