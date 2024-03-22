Database Administrator (Oracle)

Gijima is recruiting for a Oracle Database Administrator.
Requirements:

  • Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, Business Management, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or related discipline from an accredited tertiary institution
  • Oracle Certified Professional 12g or greater
  • 6+ years of experience in an Enterprise environment developing data management systems, tools and architectures using Oracle tools
  • Experience designing and operating very large Data Warehouses and web facing online transaction processing databases
  • Demonstrable proficiency and experience in Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, Linux, and programming languages such as R, Python, Ruby or Java
  • The role might require traveling nationally and work after hours as and when required
  • Demonstrated experience with database technologies and API interfaces to WebApps and Administration in one or more of the following – PL/SQL, MySQL, Oracle, or NoSQL (minimum of 5 years)
  • Experience in Sybase Database and Sybase Replication Server
  • Experience with Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
  • Experience in AWS, EBS and Golden Gate will be advantageous
  • Experience in Unix AIX, Linux and Windows operating systems

Responsibilities:
The Oracle Database Administrator will be required to perform the following duties, amongst others:

  • Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO).
  • Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).
  • Troubleshoot Oracle Database Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends.
  • Configure Oracle Database Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms.
  • As new systems are brought in-house, choose whether to use clustering, data guard, or other appropriate technologies.
  • Install and configure new Oracle Database Servers.
  • Upgrading the Oracle database software as and when required.
  • Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors.
  • When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including tuning, hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes.
  • Document the Department’s database environment.
  • Tuning SQL and PL/SQL queries to improve performance.
  • Troubleshooting hardware using technology toolsets.
  • Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies.
  • Root Cause Analysis of production-related database issues.
  • Daily maintenance, monitoring, problem resolution and internal customer/development support.
  • Review, design and develop data models in conjunction with the application development teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Replication and Clustering Technologies
  • Data warehouse design and operate
  • Oracle tools

