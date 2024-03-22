Ingres Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Remote doesn’t mean isolated – it means freedom to excel, collaborate, and make a lasting impact.

Unlock the door to remote creativity as an Ingres Developer! Join our dynamic team and embark on a journey of innovation from the comfort of your home.

With a 2-3 year contract, seize the opportunity to shape the future of data management while enjoying the flexibility of remote work.

Let your coding prowess thrive in an environment where boundaries are replaced with boundless possibilities. Join us and sculpt the digital landscape with your expertise in Ingres development.

Candidate Requirements

To deconstruct the Ingress code for a migration project to a new platform.

Assist with the migration from old to new

Work with he migration team.

Assist with coding and development of the platform from Ingres

Any Ingres 4GL development experience.

Degree not require

Desired Skills:

Ingres

4GL

Relational database

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

