Mzansi citizens urged to give an hour for Earth

WWF South Africa wants all South Africans to come together for this year’s Earth Hour celebration – and, no, it doesn’t involve turning off the lights.

Over the years, Earth Hour has shone the spotlight on issues of climate change, nature loss and the interrelated environmental pressures facing our planet. It has sparked millions of conversations and inspired tangible action. At its core, Earth Hour’s message is that each and every one of us has the power to make a positive impact on our planet.

From a symbolic lights-off event, to becoming an annual global event for positive environmental action, Earth Hour has come a long way since it first started in Sydney in 2007.

In 2024, supporters in over 190 countries and territories will create the Biggest Hour for Earth, part of WWF’s efforts to turn a single Earth Hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness. In doing so, the world’s largest grassroots environmental campaign will shine an unmissable global spotlight on the twin perils of nature loss and climate change.

At the same time, Earth Hour will serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of our planet, the need to protect it, and how little time we have to do so.

This year, everyone, anywhere is invited to give an hour for Earth doing something they love, based on their lifestyle interests. Whether it’s giving an hour through the realm of food, fitness and wellness, nature, creativity, entertainment, or sustainability, WWF South Africa is urging all the citizens of Mzansi to join the movement and give an hour for Earth.

You can visit the online platform https://www.wwf.org.za/hourbank/ to pledge your hour. Use the ‘Hour Bank’ on the online platform to pledge your hour. Your hour will be banked along with those of hundreds, thousands, millions of people around the world to create the Biggest Hour for Earth

When you sign up to spend an hour doing something – anything – positive for our planet, you also stand to win a relaxing weekend in nature at one of 17 AfriCamps sites around the country (T&Cs apply).

Outdoor cinema experiences

As part of the 2024 Earth Hour celebrations, WWF South Africa will be hosting a special cinema experience in two of South Africa’s most beautiful botanical gardens – the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Johannesburg and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town. These screenings will be held in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute and the City of Johannesburg and tickets will be available from Webticket.

To spread the love, WWF will also be sponsoring 10 free community movie events hosted by a network of trained youth facilitators from Sunshine Cinema, a non-profit solar-powered media network working across South Africa.

Pedzi Gozo, executive manager of strategic communications at WWF South Africa, says: “The success of Earth Hour has always been its ability to inspire and support individuals to act and advocate for change. Earth Hour shows that with cumulative efforts by governments, business and people, we can work together to counteract global biodiversity loss and climate change. We can all make a difference as long as we come together to take action, now more than ever.”

Kirsten Schuijt, director-general of WWF International, comments: “More people than ever need to join this year’s Earth Hour to leverage the collective power of individuals and communities. It’s crucial to get involved, if we want to raise awareness about the environmental challenges and bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030.

“To truly unite millions across the globe, it is important that Earth Hour expands beyond its already massive pool of current supporters and engages with individuals who have not been involved yet. Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility and it demands collective action from every corner of society.”