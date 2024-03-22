Obsidian delivers cloud data backup peace of mind with HYCU

With Atlassian Cloud customers only able to export their data once every 48 hours, there is a significant gap to effectively protect and recover their mission-critical data. Obsidian Systems, a Platinum Partner of HYCU in South Africa, says the availability of the HYCU data protection as a service solution ensures these users have access to one-click restore, automated, and compliant backups.

“HYCU data protection for Atlassian Cloud effectively eliminates the risk of data loss in the likes of Jira solutions and other software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This powerful solution automates all Atlassian backups according to policies that meet regulatory requirements and ensures all backups are stored securely off-site,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems. “This means that all protected SaaS applications have a safe and recoverable copy of data in the event of a ransomware attack.”

HYCU delivers on all three of the most important reasons for having data protection in the cloud – data loss, compliance, and ransomware recovery. Firstly, accidents, data corruption, and even malicious deletions from disgruntled employees happen far too often. This results in company data being significantly compromised.

While companies must adhere to compliance when it comes to data security, retention, and residency, it has become increasingly complex to effectively manage these requirements amidst the focus on achieving business growth.

Finally, ransomware attacks are growing exponentially targeting companies of all sizes across industry sectors. Recovering from ‘ransomware-proof’ copies of data in the event of such an attack has become non-negotiable.

“HYCU ticks all those boxes by enabling businesses to assign ‘set and forget’ automated backup policies that run around the clock. Having the ability to perform granular restores in one click ensures fast recoveries while also meeting all regulatory requirements when it comes to data protection, retention, and residency,” says van Staden.

Additionally, the HYCU Marketplace contains a list of validated backup modules that companies can configure to back up their platform-as-a-service resources or SaaS applications. Currently, six Atlassian Cloud apps are supported with more underway. These include Jira Software, Jira Service Management + Assets, Jira Work Management, Confluence, and Trello. HYCU is adding new applications monthly to future-proof a company’s backup investment with the service.

“At a time when access to data is a competitive advantage for any business, HYCU’s partnership with Obsidian Systems takes its protection to the next level. Our commitment is not just to safeguard the digital backbone of companies but to ensure they easily overcome challenges when it comes to the availability and recoverability of their cloud data,” concludes van Staden.