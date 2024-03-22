Onboarding Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Onboarding Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg. This client is working at the very cutting edge of the fintech space.

The Onboarding Analyst will be a vital link between program implementations and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of project initiation, scoping, and delegating tasks cross functionally. The position will be based in CAT time zone and one of our key markets like Kenya/Uganda/Ghana/Mauritius/CIV/Cameroon. Familiarity with and experience in Africa is a plus as is previous experience in working for an international organization with teams across multiple time zones.

Responsibilities

Assist in business requirements gathering and translating to information systems, assist in project management, coordinate projects with third-party vendors, assist in quality assurance of programs.

Define program scoping.

Documenting onboarding program tasks with inappropriate tools.

Perform card validation and assist with troubleshooting transaction challenges.

Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance integrations.

Report on common sources of issues or questions and make recommendations.

Stay abreast with Visa and MasterCard project tasks and requirements.

Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve the onboarding process.

Assure compliance with GTP and Payment Card Industry policies, procedures, standards, and regulations.

Assist in training and orientation of other staff and users.

Develop proficiency in leading meeting discussions and coordinating project touchpoints.

Perform other related duties as assigned

Requirements

B.S. degree preferred.

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in the field or related area.

Excellent customer service attitude, good communications skills (both verbal and written), and organizational skills, and the ability to cope with and manage a constantly changing environment.

Proven experience in gathering project scope and key stakeholders.

Advanced knowledge in generating project documentation.

Excellent problem-solving skills, ability to think algorithmically, self-starter.

Strong ability to multitask, and detail oriented

Benefits

Salary negotiable

Training & Development

Performance Bonas

Health Insurance

