SAP BI/BW Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our Client is a leading innovator in the world of SAP solutions. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to achieve their strategic goals. With a focus on SAP Business Intelligence (BI) and Business Warehouse (BW), we are seeking a talented SAP BI/BW Consultant to join our dynamic team in Western Cape or Gauteng and help our clients harness the power of data-driven decision-making.
Job Description:
As a SAP BI/BW Consultant at, you will play a crucial role in providing expert guidance, implementing solutions, and ensuring the optimal performance of SAP BI and BW systems.
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design effective SAP BI/BW solutions.
- Develop, implement, and maintain SAP BW data models and ETL processes.
- Create and optimize SAP BPC (Business Planning and Consolidation) solutions.
- Work with SAP BW/4HANA as an advantage to optimize data warehousing and analytics.
- Provide technical support, troubleshooting, and system performance enhancements.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions within project timelines.
- Stay current with SAP updates, best practices, and industry trends.
Qualifications:
- A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (SAP Certification is an advantage).
- 4+ years of hands-on experience in SAP BI/BW.
- Proficiency in SAP SAC, SAP BPC and SAP BW/4HANA is a significant advantage.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and within a team.
- Strong project management and organizational skills.
- Willingness to travel as needed for client engagements.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- SAP BI
- BW4HANA
- SAP ANALYTICS CLOUD
- SAC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years