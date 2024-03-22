SAP FICO Consultant (Chief Expert) 2657 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

Initial focus on master data

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects

Preparation of test cases and user manuals

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Communication and Presentation skills

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

SAP Certification

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

10 years+ experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

SAP FIORI (Advantageous)

SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge (Advantageous)

German speaking (advantageous)

Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required

Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)

Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)

Flexibility to travel abroad

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

SAP FIORI

SAP MDG

