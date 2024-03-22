SAP FICO Consultant (Chief Expert) 2657 TT

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
Initial focus on master data
Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging
The following functional skills are essential:
Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes
Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements
Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects
Preparation of test cases and user manuals
Support experience
S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
SAP Module Configuration
Development documentation
Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
Conduct SAP Module process configuration
Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Communication and Presentation skills
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
SAP Certification
Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
10 years+ experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge (Advantageous)
German speaking (advantageous)
Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required
Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)
Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)
Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)
Flexibility to travel abroad
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- SAP FIORI
- SAP MDG