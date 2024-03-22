Software Developer – Remote Remote

Software Developer

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity! R55 000 – R70 000



The main task of this developer would be the development of computer software for these cryptographic products. His/her remuneration will be market related and based on skills and experience.

2 to 6 years of industry experience in software development of which at least 1 year is in:

C# and

Visual Studio.

Additional extra experience that will be beneficial but is not mandatory:

WPF,

MVVM Design Pattern,

SQL and

C++/C.

Minimum Requirements:



Degree in either: From a University in South Africa

Computer Engineering,

Electronic Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

WPF

MVVM Design Pattern

C#

