Sophos honours top partners

Sophos named its top partners during its Sophos partner event in Sun City last week.
The award winners are:
* Cloud Partner of the Year (SevenC Computing)
* Top Partner of the year (First Technology)
* Growth partner of the Year SADC (Liquid Intelligent Technologies)
* Synchronised Security partner of the Year (Ikasi Solutions)
* Technical expertise partner of the Year (Cyber83)
* Enterprise Partner of the Year (BC Tech & Netelligent Group)
* Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Itec Tiyende)
* SMB partner of the Year (Daisy Business Solutions)
* Distributor of the Year (Tarsus Distribution)
* SADC Partner of the Year (Convex Computer Systems)