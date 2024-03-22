Sophos honours top partners

Sophos named its top partners during its Sophos partner event in Sun City last week.

The award winners are:

* Cloud Partner of the Year (SevenC Computing)

* Top Partner of the year (First Technology)

* Growth partner of the Year SADC (Liquid Intelligent Technologies)

* Synchronised Security partner of the Year (Ikasi Solutions)

* Technical expertise partner of the Year (Cyber83)

* Enterprise Partner of the Year (BC Tech & Netelligent Group)

* Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Itec Tiyende)

* SMB partner of the Year (Daisy Business Solutions)

* Distributor of the Year (Tarsus Distribution)

* SADC Partner of the Year (Convex Computer Systems)