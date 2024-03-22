Vertiv announces VIP promotion for partners

Vertiv has kicked off a 2024 incentive that will see new distributors who join the Vertiv Partner Programme over February and March 2024 receiving additional benefits.

This applies to new approved partners within South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco who join the programme during the incentive period.

The incentive will include 100 VIP bonus points for new sign-ups to both the Vertiv Partner Programme and the Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP), which focuses on rewarding these individuals for their hard work, before 31 March 2024. These points are redeemable for a wide range of rewards, ranging from leading-brand gadgets and home automation products, to wearable tech and kitchen appliances.

The Vertiv Partner Program comprises five membership tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite. Each level brings with it benefits for partners, such as access to the Vertiv partner portal, which incorporates the Vertiv Learning Platform, as well as virtual and augmented reality tools, and project assistance.

Partners are also able to use the Vertiv Solution Designer and Product Selector Tool to quickly and easily design infrastructure solutions for their customers.

In addition to the initial 100 bonus points given on sign-up, South African, Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian and Moroccan VIP partners who purchase eligible Vertiv products from Authorised Distribution Partners will continue to receive bonus points for every $100 in sales. Bonus points earned can be viewed via a personalised dashboard, where partners are also able to view incentives on offer and redeem their points.

Says Vertiv field marketing director for Africa, Jacqui Gradwell: “Building a strong network of local partners is a critical contributor to Vertiv’s growing success across Africa, and it is important that we not only provide them with all the tools and knowledge required to achieve this, but also reward those partners who help contribute to our positive growth within the region.”

In order to qualify for the 100 VIP bonus points incentive, new, potential partners should register for the Vertiv Partner Programme on the Vertiv Partner Portal here before the end of March.