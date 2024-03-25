AMD, Sony partner on LiDAR automotive reference design

AMD’s adaptive computing technology has been selected by Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) for its newest automotive LiDAR reference design.

SSS and AMD joined forces to deliver a powerful and efficient LiDAR solution for use in autonomous vehicles. Using adaptive computing technology from AMD significantly extends the SSS LiDAR system capabilities, offering accuracy, fast data processing, and high reliability for next-generation autonomous driving solutions.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of autonomous driving, the demand for precise and reliable sensor technology has never been greater. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology plays a pivotal role in enabling depth perception and environmental mapping for various industries.

LiDAR delivers image classification, segmentation, and object detection data that is essential for 3D vision perception enhanced by AI, which cannot be provided by cameras alone, especially in low-light or inclement weather.

The dedicated LiDAR reference design addresses the complexities of autonomous vehicle development with a standardized platform to enhance safety in navigating diverse driving scenarios.

“LiDAR technology with its AI-enhanced perception capabilities is advancing at an incredible pace, enabling deployments for an ever-growing number of applications,” says Yousef Khalilollahi, corporate vice-president and GM of AMD Adaptive Computing Group.

“Our collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions integrating AMD adaptive computing technology into its LiDAR reference design exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving innovation in critical industries.”

Takayoshi Ozone, GM: automotive development department at SSS, comments: “This technical collaboration with AMD represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for LiDAR applications.

“By incorporating AMD adaptive computing technology into our LiDAR reference design, we are poised to set new standards in performance, reliability, and adaptability.”

The SSS LiDAR reference design with IMX459 sensor, powered by AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC adaptive SoCs and Artix-7 FPGAs, enables automakers and automotive equipment suppliers with a comprehensive perception platform to navigate complex driving scenarios and identify potential hazards with exceptional precision.

The reference design harnesses AMD expertise in developing scalable and adaptable computing solutions to optimise the processing capabilities of SSS’ SPAD ToF Depth sensors. This synergy results in high accuracy, fast data processing, and excellent reliability, addressing the evolving demands of the automotive industry.

The combined efforts of SSS and AMD are poised to accelerate the adoption of LiDAR technology across various industries, unlocking new possibilities for autonomous systems.