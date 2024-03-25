Application Developer

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Gqeberha, is currently looking to employ an Applications Developer.



An awesome career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

Minimum 1 – 3 years’ experience with Portfolio (excluding Internships)

Own reliable transport essential

Quality references a must.

No criminal record

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Solid work ethic.

Job Duties:

Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.

Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.

Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

Fixing bugs and improving application performance.

Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.

Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

Frameworks / Skills:

NET Framework

ASP.NET Webforms

VB.NET Framework

Microsoft SQL Server

Git Source Control

Bitbucket

Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM

Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS

Javascript / jQuery

Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

API design and development

Restful Services

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.

